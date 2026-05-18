Unsafe Science

Unsafe Science

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Patrick J. Wolf's avatar
Patrick J. Wolf
1d

It depends upon the virus. COVID-19 was so immediately and highly infectious among humans that its spread was inevitable. Total isolation from all other human beings long-term might have limited the likelihood of a person contracting it (though it largely failed in China), but at great physical and emotional cost, even if possible. As the authors of In Covid's Wake write: "Given that COVID transmission could not be stopped, there was room for reasonable differences of opinion about the merits of imposing costs upon the whole of society in order to delay infection for the (relatively privileged) populations [of non-essential workers] who were capable of staying home while still receiving an income." (p. 173)

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Sadredin Moosavi's avatar
Sadredin Moosavi
May 19

Much of what we observed in COVID is a version of the same Safetyism mentality that is ruining science and academic discourse in general. The same people who were the most stringent in imposing their will over COVID are behind cancel culture, codes of conduct for professional societies and the silencing of any opinion that makes them feel "uncomfortable". It is the antithesis of what made Western Civilization successful and demonstrates how our lives will be diminished if the "Karen's" are allowed to prevail in setting how our culture is to operate!

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