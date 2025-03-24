This is a repost of an essay that appeared on Nate Bork’s Substack, What the Other Side is Saying, which I already recommend because he does a great job of steelmanning opposing sides in various controversies. This, however, is his own wooden stake style essay Wooden stakes kill vampires and wooden stake essays kill the bad science that sucks the blood from serious and rigorous social science.

Nathanial Bork is working on his second Ph.D. in Education Reform as Distinguished Fellow at the University of Arkansas. His first doctorate was in Political Science from Colorado State where he specialized in Political Theory. His upcoming book Climate of Mistrust: How Higher Education Polarization Leads to Skepticism about Climate Change (and Everything Else) explores the social pathologies plaguing our universities and what can be done to heal them, and is due out later this year. He spends his summers and holidays in Colorado with his daughter and his free time going on motorcycle adventures throughout the Ozarks.

By Nathanial Bork

[Note - Dr. Knowles originally agreed to review this before I published it, and as of 3-8-25 my last couple of attempts to reach out to him were unsuccessful. So the new plan is to publish now and edit this if/when he gets back to me.]

Dr. Duarte is a Twitter friend of mine and a fellow academic pirate, and he recently made some pretty strong claims about a paper published in Nature Medicine written by Jay Van Bavel, Shana Kushner Gadarian, Eric Knowles & Kai Ruggeri titled ‘Political Polarization and Health.’ Their article claimed that blue state’s liberal policies explained higher life expectancies.

While Dr. Duarte and I were discussing it on X, Dr. Knowles joined the conversation and said that Dr. Duarte was wrong about the studies they had used to reach their conclusion. I promised them both that I’d do my homework instead of just trusting a member of my academic ingroup, and here’s how my investigation went.

Summary

Van Bavel et al. (2024) asserted in Nature Medicine that political polarization, via state policy differences, shapes U.S. life expectancy, with liberal states outperforming conservative ones. Their claim that people in states with more liberal social policies live longer cites Montez (2020) and highlights COVID-19 disparities (Wallace et al., 2023). Duarte challenged this as methodologically flawed and ideologically skewed (Duarte, 2025), while co-author Dr. Eric Knowles defends its grounding in Montez et al. (2020). The core issue is Ceteris Paribus (all other things being equal), and whether Van Bavel et al. (2024) chose the correct variables to compare populations.

I reviewed their arguments and have added a list of possible exogenous factors that should be considered in future research.

The Dispute

Van Bavel et al. (2024) link polarization to health, citing a 43% higher excess death rate among Republicans during COVID-19 (Wallace et al., 2023) and Montez (2020)’s New York-Mississippi comparison (80.6 vs. 74.4 years). Duarte (2025) deemed Montez (2020) a non-empirical essay, unfit for causal inference, and critiques its omission of race. Mississippi’s population is 38% Black population while New York’s is 15% (Andrasfay & Goldman, 2022). The paper they cite also has a liberal bias. Knowles (2024) countered that Montez (2020) synthesized Montez et al. (2020), which models a 2.8-year life expectancy gain for women under liberal policies, bolstered by COVID-19 evidence (Gollwitzer et al., 2020).

Duarte’s Critique

Duarte’s assessment of Montez (2020) as analytically weak is generally accurate, if not a bit blunt, as its descriptive table lacks statistical rigor (Montez, 2020), falling short of causal standards (Ioannidis, 2005). Race omission is a critical flaw as there is a significant Black-White life gap in life expectancy (73.2 vs. 77.3 in 2021, Andrasfay & Goldman, 2022). This racial gap suggests demographic composition drives disparities, which was not addressed by Montez et al. (2020)’s immigration-only controls (Borrell et al., 2006).

Duarte’s charge of bias that Van Bavel et al. (2024) favor liberal policies is reasonable as it doesn’t include counterexamples like school closure harms (Betthäuser et al., 2023), and thus fails to have a balanced approach (Tetlock, 1994).

However, his dismissal of Montez et al. (2020) as “invalid” overreaches, given its 50-state scope, but highlights causal overstatement (Hill, 1965).

Knowles’ Defense

Knowles (2024) defends Montez et al. (2020)’s 45-year, 135-policy analysis, estimating gun control adds 0.5 years for women, supported by firearm mortality reductions for both sexes (Fleegler et al., 2013). COVID-19 data—14% less distancing in red counties (Gollwitzer et al., 2020) reinforces polarization’s toll.

Yet, Montez et al. (2020) admits associative limits, and Van Bavel et al.’s (2024) “impact” phrasing exceeds this (Hill, 1965). Knowles’ silence on race weakens his rebuttal, despite the paper’s breadth (Harper et al., 2007).

Conclusion

Duarte’s critique of methodological gaps regarding race and rigor is correct, upheld by Montez (2020)’s thin evidence and Montez et al. (2020)’s confounder oversight. Knowles’ data scope is robust, but causal claims falter without addressing Duarte’s points fully.

Better Models for Partisan Longevity Research

Beyond policy, exogenous factors may drive disparities:



1. Socioeconomic Inequality: Red states’ higher poverty (e.g., Mississippi 19.6% vs. New York 13.9%) links to worse health (Pickett & Wilkinson, 2015), compounded by economic shocks (Case & Deaton, 2020).



2. Cultural Norms: Red-state individualism resists health measures (Gollwitzer et al., 2020), with tobacco norms entrenched historically (Brandt, 2007).



3. Environmental Hazards: Red states’ industrial bases (e.g., coal in West Virginia) increase exposure risks, beyond policy control (Montez et al., 2020).



4. Healthcare Access: Rural red states face provider shortages (e.g., Mississippi 12.3 vs. New York 22.1 docs/100,000), a market-driven gap (Rural Health Information Hub, 2022).



5. Demographic Shifts: Red states’ older, minority-heavy populations (e.g., Mississippi 38% Black) and blue-state migration of young professionals skew outcomes (Andrasfay & Goldman, 2022).



Exogenous factors such as poverty, culture, environment, access, and demographics offer a fuller lens on red-blue health and longevity gaps. Adding them, and including race, would vastly improve Van Bavel et al. (2024)'s work and create the necessary conditions for ceteris paribus and produce robust enough models (Diez Roux, 2001) to compare the populations of red and blue states.

